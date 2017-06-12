Man shows off doll that is hiding a s...

Man shows off doll that is hiding a seriously CREEPY secretMan shows...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Daily Star

The clip has gone viral online after viewers were left stunned by the hair-raising incident, which is reported to have occurred in the city of Cusco, Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,865,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC