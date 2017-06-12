Low levels of vitamin A may fuel TB risk

People with low levels of vitamin A living with individuals sick with tuberculosis may be 10 times more likely to develop the disease than people with high levels of the nutrient, according to research led by investigators at Harvard Medical School. The findings, published May 20 in Clinical Infectious Diseases , are based on an analysis of blood drawn from more than 6,000 household contacts of people diagnosed with TB in Lima, Peru.

