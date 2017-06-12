Low levels of vitamin A may fuel TB risk
People with low levels of vitamin A living with individuals sick with tuberculosis may be 10 times more likely to develop the disease than people with high levels of the nutrient, according to research led by investigators at Harvard Medical School. The findings, published May 20 in Clinical Infectious Diseases , are based on an analysis of blood drawn from more than 6,000 household contacts of people diagnosed with TB in Lima, Peru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC