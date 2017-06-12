I continue to rejoice about my 'dream...

I continue to rejoice about my 'dream' job

Michael Weeder reminisces about a dream in which his ancestors told him he was set to be ordained as a dean, and the reality of living his dream. The photo was taken in Lima, Peru in the week of mid-November 2010.

