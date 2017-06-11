Griffith, Otto Win USATF Junior Titles

Griffith, Otto Win USATF Junior Titles

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Huskers.com

Nebraska freshmen Isaiah Griffith and Sydney Otto won their events at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships on Saturday night in Sacramento, California. With Griffith's win in the triple jump and Otto's javelin title, the two earn a spot on the U.S. Junior National Team that will compete at the Pan American Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, from July 21-23.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC