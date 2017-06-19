GPM Metals to Drill Test Greenfield P...

GPM Metals to Drill Test Greenfield Pasco Zinc Project, Department of Pasco, Peru

Drill targets have been identified and drilling is to include a minimum of 2,000 meters of core diamond drilling. A drilling contract has been executed with Energold Drilling S.A.C. and the drill rig equipment and crews will be mobilized to site; drilling operations are scheduled to commence during the first week of July.

