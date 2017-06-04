Goldman Sachs Accused of Financing Di...

Goldman Sachs Accused of Financing Dictatorship in Venezuela

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Julio Borges President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, speaks during a meeting with Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski at the government palace in Lima Peru Goldman, in a statement late Monday confirming the purchase, said its asset-management arm acquired the bonds "on the secondary market from a broker and did not interact with the Venezuelan government", Reuters reported. Borges said the deal offered a "financial lifeline" to President Nicolas Maduro 's regime, which has been accused using violence against frequent protests.

Chicago, IL

