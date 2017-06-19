'Global Water Dances' unfolds along t...

'Global Water Dances' unfolds along the Stone Arch Bridge

What do Lima, Peru; Lagos, Nigeria; Cairo, Egypt; Zurich, Switzerland; Manila, Philippines; and Minneapolis all have in common? They're among the 90 international cities participating in "Global Water Dances," a biannual performance event celebrating water as a vital resource. This ambitious project was hatched in 2008 at a dance and environmental conference in England.

