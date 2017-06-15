Fashion Plate for June 15, 2017

Fashion Plate for June 15, 2017

Dandy Boutique is set to host a Shop and Sign event from 5 to 8 p.m. today with a book signing with Lorna Hollifield, author of Tobacco Sun . Bridge to Avalon will host a Trunk Show of Peruvian Tapestries and Accessories from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

