Democratic governance against corruption to be theme of Peru Summit of the Americas in 2018

CANCN, Mexico -- The Eighth Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Lima, Peru, in April 2018, will have Democratic Governance against Corruption as its core theme, announced the Peruvian foreign minister, Ricardo Luna, at the 47th regular session of the OAS General Assembly currently under way in Cancn, Mexico. Luna made the announcement at the first ministerial meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group .

