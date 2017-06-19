Democratic governance against corrupt...

Democratic governance against corruption to be theme of Peru Summit of the Americas in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

CANCN, Mexico -- The Eighth Summit of the Americas, which will be held in Lima, Peru, in April 2018, will have Democratic Governance against Corruption as its core theme, announced the Peruvian foreign minister, Ricardo Luna, at the 47th regular session of the OAS General Assembly currently under way in Cancn, Mexico. Luna made the announcement at the first ministerial meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC