6.2-magnitude quake injures two in Peru

The quake struck east of the city of Mancora at a depth of 18 kilometres, the Peruvian Geophysical Institute said. LIMA: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Peru on Monday , injuring at least two people and damaging at least one home, authorities said.

