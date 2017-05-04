Watch father & son Robert and Tye Tru...

Watch father & son Robert and Tye Trujillo jam together during Korn's show in Peru

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Korn 's South American tour with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo on bass concluded over the weekend in Lima, Peru. To celebrate the end of the tour, Tye's father, Metallica 's Robert Trujillo , joined his son on stage to jam on Korn's track, "Blind."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC