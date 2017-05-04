UPDATE 1-Petroperu, Canada's Pacific ...

UPDATE 1-Petroperu, Canada's Pacific consider developing Amazon oilfield

Friday

May 5 Peru's state-run oil company Petroperu and Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp are considering a partnership to develop a dormant oilfield in Peru's Amazon region, the companies said on Friday. Pacific's Peru general manager, Ivan Arevalo, has expressed an interest in boosting the company's investment in oil lot 192 near the Ecuador border, which has been idle since last year due to pipeline ruptures, Petroperu Chief Executive Luis Garcia Rosell told journalists.

Chicago, IL

