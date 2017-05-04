UPDATE 1-Petroperu, Canada's Pacific consider developing Amazon oilfield
Pacific's Peru general manager, Ivan Arevalo, has expressed an interest in boosting the company's investment in oil lot 192 near the Ecuador border, which has been idle since last year due to pipeline ruptures, Petroperu Chief Executive Luis Garcia Rosell told journalists. However, since its concession will go to Petroperu when it expires in 18 months, Pacific is looking to partner with the state-run company to guarantee continued access to the field, Garcia Rosell said.
