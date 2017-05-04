The Latest: Immigrant living in church ventures to court

The Latest on a court appearance by an immigrant living in a Denver church to avoid deportation : An immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation is appearing in court despite fears that federal immigration agents might try to arrest her there. Ingrid Encalada Latorre on Wednesday is trying to get a 2010 felony identity theft conviction changed to a misdemeanor in the hopes it would enable her to remain in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.