State Department Recognizes 10 Youths as Emerging Young Leaders

Each year, the Emerging Young Leaders Award program at the State Department recognizes 10 young people, ages 18-25, from around the world for their courage in resolving conflict, promoting security and creating economic opportunity in challenging environments. Mark Taplin, acting assistant secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs, said older people often complain about millennials being self-absorbed, but he added that does not apply to these 10. FILE - U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Mark Taplin speaks to the media during a media conference in Paris, Dec. 15, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.