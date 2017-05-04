SculptureCenter opens first U.S. solo museum exhibition by Teresa Burga
SculptureCenter is presenting the first U.S. solo museum exhibition by Teresa Burga, on view May 1 - July 31, 2017. Teresa Burga's first solo museum exhibition in the United States presents works dating from the 1960s to today.
