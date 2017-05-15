Retired Brooklyn Bishop Thomas Daily ...

Retired Brooklyn Bishop Thomas Daily dies at age 89

Retired Bishop Thomas Daily, who led the diocese of Brooklyn and Queens for over 13 years, has died. He was 89. Daily's successor, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, called him a missionary who "never acted out of malice or to further his own self-interest."

