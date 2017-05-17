Retired Bishop Daily dies; was auxiliary bishop in Boston
Retired Bishop Thomas V. Daily of Brooklyn, who headed the diocese from 1990 until his retirement in 2003, died early May 15 at the Immaculate Conception Center's Bishop Mugavero Residence in Douglaston in the borough of Queens. He was 89. "Bishop Daily was a man who personified the Second Vatican Council's call for a preferential option for the poor," Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn said in a statement.
