PIASA to offer a rare collection of r...

PIASA to offer a rare collection of rugs and tapestries from the 16th to 18th century

10 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Tapestry with two central floral urns flanked by lions rampant Peru , c.1600 3.46 x 3..27m - est : 60 000 / 80 000 . A rare collection of rugs and tapestries will embellish the PIASA sale of Furniture & Objets d'Art on 15 June 2017.

