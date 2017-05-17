Photographing Peru's Rapidly Changing...

Photographing Peru's Rapidly Changing Landscapes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Time

Peru's modern geographical landscape is as complex as its politics. While the country has experienced profoundly rapid expansion in the last decade - GDP growth Photographer Eduardo Hirose has spent the last three years documenting a country in the throes of that transformation - from Lima's skyscrapers to the maze of mines in Pasco and Cajamarca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC