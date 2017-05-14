Peru launches international tender to expand catastrophe agro insurance
Peru has launched an international tender to attract insurers from across the world to create an alliance with local firms and expand coverage of the agricultural sector, which has been heavily compromised by the El Nino natural catastrophe, Living In Peru reported. Currently, the catastrophe agro insurance covers 500,000 hectares in the regions of Huancavelica, Cusco, Apurimac, Huanuco, Cajamarca, Ayacucho, Pasco and Puno.
