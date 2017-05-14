Peru launches international tender to...

Peru launches international tender to expand catastrophe agro insurance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Insurance

Peru has launched an international tender to attract insurers from across the world to create an alliance with local firms and expand coverage of the agricultural sector, which has been heavily compromised by the El Nino natural catastrophe, Living In Peru reported. Currently, the catastrophe agro insurance covers 500,000 hectares in the regions of Huancavelica, Cusco, Apurimac, Huanuco, Cajamarca, Ayacucho, Pasco and Puno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC