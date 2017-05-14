Packard Plant still in ruins 3 years after sale to developer

Peruvian developer Fernando Palazuelo saw the hulking and crumbling Packard car plant on Detroit's east side and vowed to turn the industrial ruin that's a symbol of the city's urban decay into bright apartments, busy shops and art galleries. It's been more than three years since Palazuelo bought the complex for $405,000 at a tax foreclosure auction, and signs of his promised development have yet to rise from the rubble.

