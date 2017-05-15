On this luxury sleeper train, youa ll get a unique ride and amazing views

I was in Cusco, Peru, about 11,000 feet above sea level, nervously sipping my mate de coca , a bitter tea made from coca leaves that takes a little getting used to but helped us adjust to the effects of the altitude. In reality, I was just excited to be going on a unique travel experience: the maiden voyage of The Belmond Andean Explorer, South America's first luxury sleeper train, by Peru Rail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.