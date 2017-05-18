New ceviche restaurant and pisco bar ...

New ceviche restaurant and pisco bar headed to Uptown

Tito Pisco and Ceviche will take over the Magazine Street building that used to house Ivy. "Peruvian food is a fusion of Chinese, Japanese and Spanish," said Juan Lock , who will open the restaurant with his wife, Tatiana.

