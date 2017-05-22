Movistar and Project Loon complete wi...

Movistar and Project Loon complete wide scale trial as part of flood relief efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Spanish-owned cellco Movistar Peru partnered with Google's Project Loon to provide internet connectivity emergency relief during recent floods in Peru, the cellco confirmed last week. Flooding in March and April this year caused serious damage to public infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and, as part of efforts to re-establish communication services, Movistar and Project Loon agreed to expand the scope of their ongoing technical trials to provide temporary relief to the affected population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC