Movistar and Project Loon complete wide scale trial as part of flood relief efforts
Spanish-owned cellco Movistar Peru partnered with Google's Project Loon to provide internet connectivity emergency relief during recent floods in Peru, the cellco confirmed last week. Flooding in March and April this year caused serious damage to public infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and, as part of efforts to re-establish communication services, Movistar and Project Loon agreed to expand the scope of their ongoing technical trials to provide temporary relief to the affected population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC