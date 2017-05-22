Model/Chef Franco Noriega's Tropical ...

Model/Chef Franco Noriega's Tropical West Village Location of Baby Brasa Swings Open

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Eater

The tropical new location of chef/underwear model Franco Noriega 's Peruvian rotisserie chicken restaurant Baby Brasa soft opened this week with tons of Pisco cocktails, greenery, and the chef's taste for cheeky art . The building at 173 7th Avenue in the West Village - formerly home to longtime Chinese restaurant Empire Szechuan - has been painted white on the outside, along with a mural that declares "I FEEL YOU BABY."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16) Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16) Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC