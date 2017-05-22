Model/Chef Franco Noriega's Tropical West Village Location of Baby Brasa Swings Open
The tropical new location of chef/underwear model Franco Noriega 's Peruvian rotisserie chicken restaurant Baby Brasa soft opened this week with tons of Pisco cocktails, greenery, and the chef's taste for cheeky art . The building at 173 7th Avenue in the West Village - formerly home to longtime Chinese restaurant Empire Szechuan - has been painted white on the outside, along with a mural that declares "I FEEL YOU BABY."
