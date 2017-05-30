Mario Testino to display 'precious' art pieces
The extensive private art collection of the legendary photographer Mario Testino is to go on public display for the first time in the UK. More than 400 works by artists including Tracey Emin and Gilbert & George will go on show at Sotheby's in London, before being sold at auction.
