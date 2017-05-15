Kylie Jenner receives emergency oxyge...

Kylie Jenner receives emergency oxygen for altitude sickness

Wednesday May 10 Read more: New York Daily News

Kylie Jenner was medically treated after she suffered side effects of altitude sickness during a recent trip with family and friends to Cusco, Peru. The 19-year-old beauty brand entrepreneur posted photos and video clips to her Snapchat account, where she was shown sitting on a bed while receiving oxygen therapy from a doctor.

