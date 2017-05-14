Kris Jenner enjoys market while on charity trip to Peru

I'm great with kids! Kris Jenner bonds with a baby goat while visiting local Peru market on charity visit with daughter Kylie Jenner And on Thursday, Kris Jenner took some time for herself while in the city of Cusco, where she was spotted shopping at a local market. The 61-year-old tried on a furry hat as well as cradled a baby goat during her excursion, later joined by Kylie's friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.