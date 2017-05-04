KoreConX Co-Founder & CEO Oscar Jofre...

KoreConX Co-Founder & CEO Oscar Jofre to Keynote at Lima Fintech 2017

Oscar A. Jofre, Co-Founder, President and CEO of KoreConX, will be provide a keynote speech at the upcoming Lima Fintech 2017. TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, ON Oscar A. Jofre, Co-Founder, President and CEO of KoreConX , will be provide a keynote speech at the upcoming Lima Fintech 2017 event held in Lima, Peru May 11-12.

