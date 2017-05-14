GPM Metals provides exploration update of Pasco Project - Peru

GPM Metals Inc. commences Ground Magnetics Survey at the Pasco Project, Department of Pasco, Peru. The 100% owned Pasco claims are located in the Central Peruvian Zinc belt, approximately 30 Km NE of the Cerro de Pasco Mine and 35km N of the Votorantim / Pan American owned Shalipayco discovery.

