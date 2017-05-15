Edu Falaschi To Performe Angra Songs ...

Edu Falaschi To Performe Angra Songs Live [News]

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

He said: "I've had many requests for concerts singing Angra! It's natural since I was Angra's lead singer for 12 years. Now Angra fans around the globe can have the chance to hear the Angra anthems performed by the original singer in an emotional and nostalgic experience that will bring back the good feelings from the golden years! I plan to perform first in South America and from there reach fans across USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia."

Chicago, IL

