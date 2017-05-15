Edu Falaschi To Performe Angra Songs Live [News]
He said: "I've had many requests for concerts singing Angra! It's natural since I was Angra's lead singer for 12 years. Now Angra fans around the globe can have the chance to hear the Angra anthems performed by the original singer in an emotional and nostalgic experience that will bring back the good feelings from the golden years! I plan to perform first in South America and from there reach fans across USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC