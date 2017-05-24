Duterte: Russia is a true friend
Despite having to cut his trip short, President Duterte said his official visit to Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia has been very productive-especially with his short meeting with President Vladimir Putin. President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for the first time during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru This came after Duterte said that Putin agreed to every proposal raised during the bilateral talks and was very understanding as to why he had to cut his trip short.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC