Duterte: Russia is a true friend

35 min ago

Despite having to cut his trip short, President Duterte said his official visit to Moscow and St. Petersburg in Russia has been very productive-especially with his short meeting with President Vladimir Putin. President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for the first time during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru This came after Duterte said that Putin agreed to every proposal raised during the bilateral talks and was very understanding as to why he had to cut his trip short.

