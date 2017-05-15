Drug mule's dramatic makeover
She has turned up the glamour after spending three years in a prison cell with seven other women for her failed attempt to smuggle £1.15m worth of cocaine into Europe with her friend Melissa Reid. She was originally sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars in Peru, but was released on parole in March 2016 after serving less than half her sentence.
