Bulk Carrier Rescues Fishermen off Peru
While Global Vega was sailing from the port of Acajutla, El Salvador, to the port of Callao, Peru, the vessel came upon a fishing boat having engine trouble. Food and fresh water were provided to the fishermen and their boat was moored to Global Vega.
