Brawl brings about Australia's first-ever Pisco from Margaret River

A brawl over the origins of the South American drink Pisco has opened the door for a Margaret River winery to distil the spirit and claim the name in Australia. While Chile and Peru argue over which country can lay claim to the distilled grape spirit in an appellation dispute, Margaret River winery Harmans Estate will launch Australia's first Pisco at wine and food event City Wine at the Urban Orchard in Perth on June 9 and 10. Harmans Estate winemaker Greg Garnish said that because Chile and Peru were arguing over the origins of the drink, Harmans was able to label its distilled wine as Pisco.

