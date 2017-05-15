Baleen whales' ancestors were toothy ...

Baleen whales' ancestors were toothy suction feeders

Thursday May 11 Read more: EurekAlert!

Modern whales' ancestors probably hunted and chased down prey, but somehow, those fish-eating hunters evolved into filter-feeding leviathans. An analysis of a 36.4-million-year-old whale fossil suggests that before baleen whales lost their teeth, they were suction feeders that most likely dove down and sucked prey into their large mouths.

Chicago, IL

