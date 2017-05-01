At 121 Feet, This May Be the World's ...

At 121 Feet, This May Be the World's Largest Unwanted Statue

The Christ of the Pacific in Lima, Peru was donated by a Brazilian company, to be a blessing for this Catholic nation-but a corruption scandal has left it unloved and prompted calls to tear it down; 'that fiberglass doll' LIMA, Peru-Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ the Redeemer statue is a beloved symbol of a world-famous city, and a big draw for tourists. Lima's Christ of the Pacific, 4 feet shorter, has a much harder time getting some love.

Chicago, IL

