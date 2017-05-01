Why Trumpa s talk on NAFTA matters to...

Why Trumpa s talk on NAFTA matters to the rest of Latin America

Sunday Apr 30

Anything that President Donald Trump says about NAFTA draws extra scrutiny Latin America, whose countries account for half of the United States' free trade agreements. So when the president of the United States threatened to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, it wasn't only those countries catching their breath.

Chicago, IL

