Unite to Light, Direct Relief Team Up to Aid Flood Victims in Peru
Two Goleta-based nonprofit organizations - Unite to Light and Direct Relief - are teaming up to aid victims of recent catastrophic flooding in Peru. Mudslides and flooding killed 80 people, demolished more than 110,000 homes and affected 640,000 people.
