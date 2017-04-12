UNICEF: Peru floods leave thousands of children at risk

In this March 24, 2017 file photo, a boy, wearing a jersey of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, eats his lunch amidst the devastation caused by the recent floods in Carapongo, Peru. UNICEF announced on Wednesday, April 12, that close to 15 thousand babies and infants are at risk of malnutrition, after the damage caused by the floods.

