UNICEF: Peru floods leave thousands of children at risk1 hour ago
The United Nations' child relief agency is warning that thousands of children in Peru are at risk of severe malnutrition as a result of floods and mudslides that have killed 106 people and left countless more homeless. An estimated 15,000 children under the age of 2 living in the Andean nation's hardest hit regions don't have access to sufficient food, clean water and sanitary living conditions, UNICEF representative Maria Luisa Fornara said yesterday.
