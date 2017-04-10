UNICEF: Peru floods leave thousands of children at risk1 hour ago

UNICEF: Peru floods leave thousands o...

UNICEF: Peru floods leave thousands of children at risk

The United Nations' child relief agency is warning that thousands of children in Peru are at risk of severe malnutrition as a result of floods and mudslides that have killed 106 people and left countless more homeless. An estimated 15,000 children under the age of 2 living in the Andean nation's hardest hit regions don't have access to sufficient food, clean water and sanitary living conditions, UNICEF representative Maria Luisa Fornara said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

