UN, humanitarian partners to launch $40M appeal for flood-hit Peru
The funds will be used to assist more than 400,000 people battling high waters and landslides from rains that began in early March. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the priority areas covered by the appeal include shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, food and early recovery.
