Trump was extremely worried about dip...

Trump was extremely worried about diplomats-so long as he could use them to attack Hillary Clinton

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Mike Pompeo in the days when he was concerned enough about diplomats to set on a House Select Committee on Benghazi Mike Pompeo in the days when he was concerned enough about diplomats to set on a House Select Committee on Benghazi In 2012, US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others were killed when members of the group Ansar al-Sharia first attacked a CIA annex and then a diplomatic compound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Feb '17 Russian Ainu 40
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ... Nov '16 gwww 35
News News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo... Nov '16 gwww 1
News The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 10
News Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08) Jul '16 Luis Echecopar Rey 219
News Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12) Jul '16 Oscar Olmos 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC