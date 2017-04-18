Trump was extremely worried about diplomats-so long as he could use them to attack Hillary Clinton
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Mike Pompeo in the days when he was concerned enough about diplomats to set on a House Select Committee on Benghazi Mike Pompeo in the days when he was concerned enough about diplomats to set on a House Select Committee on Benghazi In 2012, US Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others were killed when members of the group Ansar al-Sharia first attacked a CIA annex and then a diplomatic compound.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|Feb '17
|Russian Ainu
|40
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|The Latest: Obama says he may defend ideals if ...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|35
|News Asia-Pacific summit closes with call to wo...
|Nov '16
|gwww
|1
|The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|10
|Johanna Botta of Real World Austin at the 2008 ... (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Luis Echecopar Rey
|219
|Florida woman defends Joran Van der Sloot (Jan '12)
|Jul '16
|Oscar Olmos
|66
