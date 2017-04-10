The PICASSO Cohort: baseline characte...

The PICASSO Cohort: baseline characteristics of a cohort of men who...

Men who have sex with men and male-to-female transgender women are disproportionately at risk of syphilis infection in Peru. From 2013 to 2014, MSM and transwomen seeking human immunodeficiency virus or sexually transmitted infection testing and/or treatment were recruited into a 2-year observational cohort study to determine predictors of recently acquired syphilis infection in Lima, Peru.

Chicago, IL

