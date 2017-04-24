Surprise El Nino causes devastation but offers lessons for ecologists
Torrential rains pummelled Peru's northern coastal desert in February and March, triggering floods that killed at least 113 people and destroyed some 40,000 homes. As families grapple with their losses and government officials tally the cost of repair and reconstruction, scientists are gearing up for an unusual opportunity to study ecosystems that go decades without much rain.
