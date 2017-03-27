Six new General Authorities announced...

Six new General Authorities announced during the 187th Annual General Conference

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the calls of six new General Authority Seventies and 36 Area Seventies. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, made the announcements during the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2017 general conference.

