Rowan Chamber offering Peru trip
The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a Peru trip briefing on Tuesday, April 4, at 4:00 p.m. at the Gateway Building, 204 E. Innes Street. Representatives from Central Holidays will present information about the October Rowan Chamber trip to Peru and answer questions from interested community members.
