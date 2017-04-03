Peru's president says flood recovery may cost up to $9 billion

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of flooded streets as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski inspects the floods from a helicopter in Piura, northern Peru, March 28, 2017. Luis Guillen/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters The reconstruction of areas of Peru hit by severe floods in recent months will cost $3 billion in the short term, and up to $9 billion over five years, the country's president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, said in a radio interview on Friday.

