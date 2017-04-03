Peru's Breakneck Economic Growth Raises Cost of Catastrophe 19 minutes ago

As Peru prepares to rebuild in the wake of massive flooding, politicians should be aware of one thing: This recurrent phenomena, triggered by the El Nino weather system, is creating more devastation each time. The rainfall behind the flooding intensified in March, forcing rivers to overflow while inundating towns and cities along the country's arid coast. Even as the wet weather continues into its fourth straight month, it's already clear the economic cost will be higher than during previous, severe El Ninos in 1982-1983 and 1997-1998. The intensity of this year's rains is to blame for the damage, as El Nino caused the nearby sea to warm up more quickly than even previous, severe El Ninos, which in turn lead to downpours that soaked the arid coastal region and triggered landslides in mountainous areas.

